Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

