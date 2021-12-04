Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of ALV opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $104,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

