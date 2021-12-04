Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Increased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 33,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 278.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Autodesk by 53.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $259.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

