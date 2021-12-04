Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 13.2% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.12. 66,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,275,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

