aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 271,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

