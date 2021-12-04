AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $119,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.