ATLANT Market Capitalization Reaches $397,212.29 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $397,212.29 and $13.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00238656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.