Astor Investment Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 77.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.