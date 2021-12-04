Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

