Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Monster Beverage by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

MNST opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

