Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,256 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $385.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

