Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,408,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,900 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambev by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,245,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,613 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

