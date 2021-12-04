Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 125.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $207.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.