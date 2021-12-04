Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

