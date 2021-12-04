Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 744,997 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,695,218 shares of company stock valued at $75,724,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

