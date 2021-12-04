Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $743,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $435.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.28.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

