Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FMR LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,332,000 after buying an additional 232,106 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

