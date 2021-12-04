Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,767 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. DA Davidson upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.