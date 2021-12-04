Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 113,384 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 208.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.