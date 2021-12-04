Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 25.1% in November

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $151.59 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

