ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $771.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $797.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $449.12 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.