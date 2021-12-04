Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 2%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.61.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

