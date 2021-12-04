Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashland's earnings and sales for the fiscal fourth quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

