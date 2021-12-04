Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

