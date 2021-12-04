Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.74 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

ASAN stock traded down $24.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,910,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

