Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.96)-($0.95) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.00). The company issued revenue guidance of $371.0-372.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.42 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $24.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,249,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,515. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

