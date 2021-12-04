Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.95) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $24.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 13,249,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,515. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

