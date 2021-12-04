Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $1.88. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 112,691 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.