Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3,654.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

