Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 227 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

