Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $766,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

