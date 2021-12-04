Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $742,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.