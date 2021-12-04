Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $705,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

