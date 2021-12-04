Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 16,936 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $2,106,160.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $924,454.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.