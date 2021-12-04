Arionum (ARO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $77,166.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,486.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.01 or 0.08383747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00330969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00969567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00080694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00416092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00370404 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

