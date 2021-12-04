Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 8,802 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

