Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

