Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

