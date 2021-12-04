Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $433,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $335.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $357.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

