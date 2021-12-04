Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

