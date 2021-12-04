Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

