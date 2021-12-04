Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

