argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 753,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of ARGX stock opened at $283.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.76. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.91.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.41.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
