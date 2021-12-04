argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 753,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $283.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.76. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $3,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 522,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 198.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.41.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

