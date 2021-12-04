Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

