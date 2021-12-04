Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.41. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 13,253 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

