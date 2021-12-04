Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Aravive has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.96.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

