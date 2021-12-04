APYSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $349,139.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $349,139.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.