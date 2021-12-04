APY.Finance (APY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $833,097.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $833,097.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.33 or 0.08283480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.04 or 0.99528008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,104,439 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

