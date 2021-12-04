Apron Network (APN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1.01 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

