Apria, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $56,732.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Figueroa sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $764,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,188 shares of company stock worth $1,752,673.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apria by 439.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

